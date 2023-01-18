HTC Global Services Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services

TROY, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services. The report evaluated Guidewire services capabilities of 24 service providers and positioned them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants in their PEAK Matrix report for Guidewire Services.

More than 14 years of a strategic partnership with Guidewire, and continued investments to build a market-leading pool of Guidewire cloud-ready associates with deep industry domain experience, have helped HTC Global Services to be positioned as a strong Guidewire SI player. Wide coverage across the entire Guidewire insurance life cycle, from product road mapping to implementation and maintenance, and support / enhancements services, strategic investments in creating assets and accelerators around Guidewire core / digital products on the cloud, makes HTC Global Service a strong Cloud & Digital Guidewire service provider. HTC's InsurBridge solution, which is pre-configured with Guidewire core and digital products built on top of AWS has resonated well with Insurance carriers with integration / DevOps capability.

"HTC Global Services has demonstrated credible success with Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers in delivering cost savings, performance improvements, and process optimization across downstream Guidewire services," said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group. "Strong market recognition and focus on maximizing value from out-of-the-box products' coverage, extensive leadership involvement across engagement execution, and commercial flexibility have helped HTC Global Services to earn a Major Contender recognition on Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

"Everest Group's recognition reflects the success of our investments and collaboration with Guidewire to deliver the depth and scale of our capabilities, and the experience necessary to help clients realize value faster," said Nalin Vij, President and Global Head of Sales & Marketing. "Our clients have constrained timelines and are turning to our leading Guidewire capabilities. We are focused on helping them with this sense of urgency to optimize cost and risk on one hand, and modernize, digitize, and innovate at scale on the other."

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

