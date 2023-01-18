FieldRoutes Launches Mobile App to Deliver Sales and Service Functionality for Employees in the Field

New mobile solution helps employees sell, upsell, and provide superior service to customers.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced the launch of its new FieldRoutes® Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers, all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutes® Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.

"With the recent labor shortage and high cost of fuel, the ability to sell, manage, and service customers from a single mobile application adds tremendous value to our customers," said William Chaney, chief executive officer for FieldRoutes. "We've answered the call from customers who have been asking for a mobile solution that allows technicians and crew members to generate sales when they identify additional service needs while on location and schedule services in real time. Customer feedback throughout the development and testing of the app has been extremely positive, and we're excited to bring it to market."

With the new FieldRoutes Mobile app, technicians and crew members can quickly view their appointments and access powerful sales tools on the go. New capabilities empower technicians and crew members to close deals, create upsells and new customers, and schedule appointments from the field.

Technicians and crew members can offer a higher level of customer service with the ability to view their customers' information from one screen, including active subscriptions, pending appointments, and outstanding balances. Sales personnel also benefit from robust area management tools and have the ability to view sales statistics for specific areas, assign personnel to multiple territories, and block areas—creating "no knock" zones—all from the app.

"The new FieldRoutes Mobile app is awesome," said Christian Allan, owner of Tailor Made Pest Control. "The new and improved functionality saves us time while we are in the field. The app allows technicians to access customer information and schedule appointments with ease."

Besides the new features, the app also provides a clean and modern user interface and the same tools with which FieldRoutes customers are familiar to help them provide superior service.

"This new app is the latest in a long line of recent product enhancements and feature updates we've delivered to enable the acceleration of our customers' growth," Chaney said. "Our development team has been working hard to deliver innovative solutions to our software, such as the inclusion of service plans, enhanced routing functionality, and e-commerce features like the Affiliate Network, to name a few. From the beginning, our goal was to set the standard for mobile technology in this space, and we're taking another leap forward in accomplishing this goal with our latest effort."

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently, and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

