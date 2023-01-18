Everlaw Appoints Scott Allen as Chief Financial Officer

Allen brings a wealth of experience in hyper-growth, software-as-a-service companies

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced that Scott Allen has joined the company's leadership team as its first chief financial officer (CFO). Allen will be responsible for leading the financial and business operations functions as Everlaw transforms the legal industry with its innovative ediscovery platform and pricing model.

Allen brings more than 30 years of financial experience supporting high-growth companies. Most recently, Allen served as CFO of Airship, a mobile marketing platform, where he was instrumental in scaling the operational infrastructure and helped drive 3x revenue growth including mergers and acquisitions. He served as CFO at Intermedia where he helped scale the business over 4x, ultimately leading to a successful sale. As CFO of Citrix Online, he helped scale the division top line 7x to become one of the largest SaaS business providers. Allen spent 18 years at ADP in senior finance and product roles.

"Nothing proves more exciting than joining a strong company during a pivotal phase of growth," said Allen. "As the CFO I'm here to build a path to scale the business."

Allen will drive Everlaw's business by helping develop long-term strategy, continuing to deliver financial integrity and scaling operational excellence. He'll build on the success of the company's predictable and transparent billing model based on the amount of data hosted, with unlimited user licenses, processing and productions, and access to advanced features.

"A good CFO impacts every part of the business," said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO at Everlaw. "Scott will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver on our mission of pursuing justice by illuminating truth."

Allen joins Shankar in the C-Suite alongside Chief Revenue Officer Rich Liu , Chief People Officer Anna Meyer and Chief Legal Officer Shana Simmons to meet the extraordinary opportunities in the legal industry's digital transformation.

Everlaw earned a top 10 position in Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 list in the U.S. and other industry accolades .

To learn more, please read the blog, "Anticipation is Key: a Q&A with Everlaw's First Chief Financial Officer Scott Allen."

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

To learn more about Everlaw or view current job openings, visit www.everlaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

