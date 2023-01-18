Aevitas IT is now an SAP Silver Partner

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevitas IT today announced that they have proudly achieved Silver Partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This clearly indicates their ongoing commitment to delivering quality services using SAP solutions.

Aevitas has extensive experience in delivering end-to-end solutions, deployments, integrations, and management of complex SAP landscapes on HANA, both cloud and on-premise. Aevitas simplifies SAP-centric digital transformations through its excellence in execution methodology, enabling them to deliver cost-efficient solutions at scale and pace.

"We're delighted, and thank SAP for recognizing us with the Silver Partner status for our contribution in delivering outstanding SAP services to our clients," said Robert Neill, COO of Aevitas IT. "We have vast expertise in mergers & acquisitions and recently completed a complex project for a large, global retailer. The entire program was managed by Aevitas, including system consolidation and strategy."

Mr. Neill continues, "We have several SAP S4 rollouts in the Telecom industry in progress, including the management and delivery of a multi-year rollout, showcasing our strengths in greenfield implementations, data migrations, Fiori security and 3rd party integrations. With the SAP Silver Partnership, we're excited to be able to extend our services to a wider audience."

Aevitas plan to launch SmartSOX on the SAP Store in 2023. SmartSOX is a custom-developed, ready-to-deploy product to help organizations monitor IT controls and accelerate their audit process.

Aevitas IT are headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, USA, with a global presence across the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, and India.

Their SMEs are experts in designing and delivering solutions with high efficiency and optimized costs by leveraging near and offshore resources.

Aevitas IT offers full-stack SAP services that include:

Application stack roadmap and delivery strategy

SAP S/4HANA Greenfield and Brownfield implementations

Project planning and execution strategy

Complete data migration - planning, tool selection, execution, and SDLC/SOX documentation

SAP integration with 3rd party systems

SAP FIORI and ECC security design and implementation

Technical upgrade and new functionality delivery

Testing – planning, execution, and reporting

Custom development and Application Management Services (AMS)

Contact Aevitas IT: https://www.aevitasit.com/contact/

Learn how SmartSOX simplifies and accelerates compliance audits: https://www.aevitasit.com/smartsox/

For additional information email: Contact@AevitasIT.com

