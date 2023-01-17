Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver's 10Best Vehicles for Fifth Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car and Driver has named the 2023 Ram 1500 to its 10Best vehicle list for 2023. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Ram 1500 has earned this prestigious award. Previous winners were invited to defend their crown and the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited and Ram 1500 TRX were submitted for evaluation. The award applies to the entire Ram 1500 lineup.

Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver’s 10Best Vehicles for Fifth Consecutive Year (PRNewswire)

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale. To make the list, each vehicle must deliver on its intended purpose better than its competition, offer great value and be entertaining to drive. Any truck, SUV or van with a base price higher than $110,000 was excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that a high price should guarantee excellence.

"For everyone looking for a full-size pickup, which is a lot of Americans, the Ram 1500 meets all your needs and exceeds expectations. Its coil-spring rear suspension provides luxury-SUV-like ride quality, making the bouncy competition feel like farm trucks," said Joey Capparella, senior editor, Car and Driver. "The Ram's interior is its most impressive and delightful attribute featuring carefully selected materials, including leather, metal trim, open-pore wood and the kind of attention to detail we'd expect from a luxury sedan"

This is the fifth year in a row Ram 1500 – the most awarded light-duty truck in America – has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best.

For the fifth consecutive time, Car and Driver combined 10Best Cars and 10Best Trucks and SUVs into a single list — 10Best for 2023, which appears in the magazine's February/March issue.

Car and Driver's 10Best winners represent the smartest, most entertaining vehicles customers can buy today. They are picked after an exhaustive evaluation of this year's new or significantly refreshed models, as well as last year's defending 10Best honorees. For two weeks, Car and Driver editors drove, measured, tested and scrutinized more than 55 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans.

To earn a 10Best win, a vehicle must prove itself against contenders as diverse as the automotive industry. Car and Driver's criteria remain the same: every winner must deliver exceptional driving engagement, offer indisputable value and/or practicality and fulfill its mission better than any of its competition.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

