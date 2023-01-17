Kellton debuts as Leader in 2022 Zinnov Zones ER&D Services Report

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton , a leading digital transformation company, made its debut feature as a Leader in the Zinnov Zones ER&D Services Ratings 2022 edition. This rating adds validation to the existing strong capabilities Kellton has in the Product Engineering domain.

Kellton has been recognized as a leader in the Small & Medium Service Providers and Consumer Software segments by Zinnov , based on parameters like scalability, verticals served, client base and specialization. Kellton's deep focus on Digital Engineering & Enterprise software verticals has also been recognized in this year's ratings from Zinnov.

With expertise in Digital Engineering, Kellton has capabilities across the service stack ranging from Digital Application Development, Application Transformation, Cloud to API Driven Development and more. Kellton has been working with over 200+ global customers through deep engagements in the Product Engineering space. Its unique 'global presence with a local touch' offering allows it to service all enterprises alike, from start-ups and early-stage enterprises to Fortune 500 companies.

"We are very excited about this recognition from Zinnov. Kellton is committed to providing top-notch digital solutions that transform and revolutionize how leading companies operate. Our unique positioning with agility and stability means we're able to offer customized digital applications from start to finish, for any company no matter its size," said Krishna Chintam , Global CEO, Kellton "This rating is a testament to our capabilities, and we hope to continue on this upward trajectory."

Sidhant Rastogi , Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov, said, "Kellton's capabilities to offer solutions across a broad spectrum of DIGINEXT technologies like Blockchain, IoT, AI and Data Engineering have made it a formidable player in the Digital Engineering space. The firm's unique industry-specific solutions such as KLGAME™ and Optima, have helped it deliver value-driven outcomes for both new-age as well as asset-heavy enterprise clients. This, along with Kellton's strong partnership ecosystem has helped the firm establish itself as a leader amongst small and medium-sized providers in Zinnov's 2022 ER&D Zones ratings."

Kellton's focus for the past year has been the OneKellton initiative, an initiative intended to consolidate its global presence, accounts, and subsidiaries. This company-wide transformation also involves reinventing service lines to reflect a wide range of technology and capabilities, and the development of more impactful Centers of Excellence. The company's goal is to continuously revisit and reimagine existing technologies while introducing new capabilities in a synchronized environment. This orchestration is what Kellton believes will help it earn client trust and as well as industry credibility reflected in its inclusion in the Zinnov Zones Ratings.

About Kellton

Kellton is a leading digital transformation company that operates in three continents, with multiple offices worldwide. Since 2009, Kellton Tech has been focused on delivering end-to-end cutting-edge IT transformation solutions ranging from strategy to consultancy to digital and technological support. With a global presence and diverse ecosystem of over 1800 employees, it supplies long-term solutions to multiple industries, including BFSI, retail, travel, E-commerce, education, and hospitality.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov .

