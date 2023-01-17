InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Moisturizing Socks for Dry Feet (DAL-264)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pair of socks to eliminate the pain associated with dry, bleeding, cracked feet," said an inventor, from Saint Paul, Texas, "so I invented the VH SOCKS. My practical and convenient design would offer an alternative to using traditional socks or plastic wrap."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective covering for moisturizing dry feet. In doing so, it helps to eliminate chapping, cracking, blistered, and scaling of the soles and heels. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could provide added therapeutic benefits. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with dry or cracked feet. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp