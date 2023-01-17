THE FUN WINE PREMIUM COCKTAILS COMPANY APPOINTS TIM TURNER CHIEF US SALES OFFICER

Mr. Turner brings to Fun Wine three decades of experience in all three tiers of the industry

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fun Wine Company, Inc., maker of Premium Wine Cocktails sold around the world, announced today that Tim Turner has joined the company as Chief US Sales Officer, responsible for all distribution, marketing and sales in the United States. Mr. Turner will report directly to Founder & CEO Joe Peleg.

As Senior Category Manager for Beer, Wine & Spirits at Walgreens from 2010-2019, Mr. Turner developed Walgreen's alcohol business from its startup phase to a billion-dollar annual business. He comes to Fun Wine with 30+ years' experience working with major companies in all three tiers of the US alcohol industry – Deutsch Family Wines, Johnson Brothers, E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Gambrinus Company, Constellation Wines, and most recently FitVine Wine, a 'better-for-you' wine company. For nearly 3 years prior to its sale to O'Neill Vintners & Distillers in November 2022, Mr. Turner guided FitVine's successful expansion of the 'better-for-you' brand in the US, Canada, Central and Latin America.

Founder & CEO Joe Peleg said, "We are very happy that Tim decided to join Fun Wine. He is exactly the person we were looking for to lead the next phase of the company's growth in the US and we welcome him to the team with open arms. Our products live in a special category of 'affordable luxury' that we believe consumers will appreciate, particularly in tough economic times as today." After years of product formulation, brand image development, market research and testing that verified consumer adoption, with nearly $10 million generated from the sale of 461,000 physical cases in the US and overseas, Fun Wine is well positioned for the next phase of expansion in the US. The company will soon be launching a marketing campaign, including on its new Fun Wine Metaverse Center, to build demand with Chief Culture Officer, Christina Aguilera, a leading international artist.

Mr. Turner commented, "I studied the company and its products and strategy thoroughly before agreeing to join the team. I was truly awed by the accomplishments of Fun Wine's management in the last two years in preparation for its anticipated 'better-for-you' product launches in the US and overseas. The company is a prolific innovator, being the first in the wine industry to use monk fruit juice as a zero calorie, zero carb flavor enhancer and sweetener that appeals to health-conscious consumers with only 59 calories in a 5 oz. pour, developing the first 330 mL aluminum wine bottle in the industry, and launching the world's first coffee flavored wines. They also developed a complete and compelling product lineup of flavored, sparkling wine cocktails, artistic bottles and packaging, including a pipeline of new products. Also noteworthy is that in the past two years they built a reliable, sustainable and scalable source of supply with the largest winemaker in Europe, and a comprehensive national distribution network led by the 2nd largest US distributor, Republic National Distributing Company. Wine cocktails are the fastest growing segment in the wine business, and I believe that Fun Wine is well positioned to be the emerging category leader. I am excited to get started."

About FUN WINE®

Led by Founder & CEO Joe Peleg, Fun Wine is recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the alcohol industry. The company's mission is to foster socially responsible drinking with flavorful and refreshing, all-natural, low alcohol, low calorie wine cocktails that appeal to health-conscious consumers.

The company aligns its products with Art, Fashion and Music, creating eye-catching, artistic bottles designed by a renowned artist and working with international artists, was first to use monk fruit in wine, was first to develop a 330 mL aluminum bottle for the wine industry, was first to develop coffee wine cocktails - Espresso Cabernet and Cappuccino Chardonnay, and will soon to be first to launch a metaverse platform for its consumers, distributors and retailers.

Fun Wine checks all the boxes . With 5.5% ABV and as first user of monk fruit juice as a flavor enhancer and sweetener in wine, Fun Wine reduces an all-natural, 5 oz. glass of wine to only 59 calories, less than half of most wines. Fun Wine is low in carbs, gluten free, and comes in eye-catching, recyclable 750 mL glass and 330 mL aluminum bottles produced in a vegan certified plant by the largest winemaker in Europe. Fun Wine products consistently experience higher velocity rates than long-established products and are sold at a competitive price of less than $8 for a 750 mL bottle and $3.50 for a 330 mL aluminum bottle. Under current economic conditions, consumers should find Fun Wine even more attractive. Customers include the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Stew Leonard's, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Ralph's, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Wegmans, Total Wine, Whole Foods, Rite Aid, King Kullen, Kinney Drugs, Tops, Sav-A-Lot, Shoprite, Circle K, 7-Eleven, and many more.

FUN WINE comes in six sparkling flavors, all of which come in 330 mL aluminum bottles and 750 mL glass bottles. The Hard Bubbly Collection has 4 flavors and the Café Graffiti Collection has 2 flavors.

FUN WINE® and FUN® are registered US trademarks of FUN WINE (USA) LLC.

www.funwine.com @Funwineofficial

