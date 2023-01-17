Fierce Healthcare names Sesame a 2023 "Fierce 15" Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry for 2023, designating it as one of its annual Fierce 15 .

SESAME Logo (PRNewswire)

Sesame has been named one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry for 2023 by Fierce Healthcare.

In 2022, 29% of Americans with employer-sponsored healthcare were enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) – a trend that has grown over the past 10 years – up from just 19% in 2012. Patients with HDHPs often never meet their deductibles and instead pay a sizable, in-network cash price for their medical care out-of-pocket.

On Sesame's revolutionary two-sided marketplace, HDHP enrollees and the 27.2 million Americans without insurance can shop for a physician – and book an appointment – at affordable cash prices that in 2022 almost entirely bucked the broader inflationary trends in the United States. For example, in December 2022, the national average price for a mental health consult booked on Sesame was just $45, a dermatology consult was $44 and a prescription refill visit was $40. By virtue of these accessible prices for the 2,500 clinicians and 300+ health services available in its marketplace, Sesame is enabling its hallmark "half-price, whole quality" health care.

"We are honored to be named a Fierce 15 company, but we are more honored to have the privilege of doing what we do every day: connecting doctors and patients for care, without the added complexity and unnecessary charges that our current third-party payor system requires," said David Goldhill, Sesame co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "Whether you have a HDHP, no insurance or are a business owner trying to find affordable benefits for your employees, you can find great care on Sesame."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare's fifth annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from virtual mental health to healthcare staffing and virtual reality.

Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for this year's Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

"The healthcare industry is in the midst of rapid, disruptive change and this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for innovation and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Heather Landi, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 160,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories.

About Sesame

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard PhD in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 160,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce. Subscriptions are free at www.fiercehealthcare.com/signup .

CONTACTS:

Liz Murphy

Sesame

Liz.Murphy@SesameCare.com

Rebecca Willumson

Fierce Healthcare

rwillumson@questex.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame