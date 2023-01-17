Epson Signs Motion Automation Intelligence (Ai) as Distributor in Central and Southeast Regions

Epson's Robots Combined with Motion Ai's Industry-Leading Manufacturers and Premier Automation Solutions Offer Value and Simplicity to Customers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced Motion Ai, a leading supplier of automation products and motion control solutions, is an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. Partnering with the industry's leading manufacturers, Motion Ai is a one-stop-shop for automation products and custom solutions for businesses in several industries including semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, logistics, automotive, aerospace and more.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Interest in automation has significantly increased as businesses are seeking new ways to fill labor shortages," said Jim Hennen, vice president, Motion Ai, Central Region. "At Motion Ai, we believe working with customers and suppliers is the key to success for automation applications and product development, so it is important to find the right partners for these burgeoning opportunities. We recognize Epson's commitment to the robotics industry and its customers, and we are excited to create successful automation solutions together."

Motion Ai offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and All-in-One robots. Combining Epson's robots with the expertise of Motion Ai's diverse group of engineers and product specialists, serves both businesses' commitment to providing custom, easy-to-use and high-precision automation and robotic solutions.

"The dedication and commitment Motion Ai has in providing excellent customer service and value to automation processes mirrors Epson's business philosophy, making them an ideal partner," said Juan Carlos Castillo, sales & service director, Epson Robots. By providing exceptional automation products and motion control solutions with simplicity, cost-effectiveness and strategy in mind, Motion Ai has proved their loyalty in helping businesses succeed."

"We believe that Epson is a premier global robot manufacturer, and we want to align ourselves with the best in class," said Hennen. "We are very excited and grateful to be partnered with Epson and we look forward to a mutual prosperous relationship that brings easy-to-integrate, value-added solutions to meet customer's needs."

About Motion Ai

Motion Ai strives to be the premier industrial automation solutions and turnkey engineered control systems provider in North America by leveraging its extensive applications engineering experience, controls engineering talent, best available product lines, and nationwide services that are robust, cost-effective, elegant, innovative, and reliable. Motion Ai delivers technical excellence in all areas of automation including robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital Networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems ensuring its customers find the best products and solutions based on their unique needs. For more information, visit https://ai.motion.com/

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.