Cataldo Education Center Launches Paramedic Program

MALDEN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cataldo Education Center, a division of Cataldo Ambulance Service, welcomed the inaugural class of students into their new Paramedic Training Program today. "After two years in the making, we are proud to be an OEMS accredited training institute at the paramedic level and offer training programs to any EMS professional looking to advance their career," says Dr. Scott Lancaster, PhD, MHA, NRP, Director of Education at Cataldo.

ACCREDITED TRAINING INSTITUTE AT THE PARAMEDIC LEVEL (PRNewswire)

Over the last several years, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of certified professionals providing emergency medical services to local communities. "We are committed to solving the EMS staffing shortage. One of the ways we can accomplish this is to inspire and grow the next generation of EMS professionals through our Cataldo Education Center," says Dennis Cataldo, President and CEO of Cataldo Ambulance Service. The Cataldo Education Center now offers training programs for every step along an EMS career path including Wheelchair Car Drivers, First Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Paramedics, and Community Paramedics.

"We are also committed to investing in our current team members", adds Dennis Cataldo. "This is why we partnered with Metro Credit Union to develop a specialized loan program which provides Cataldo team members the ability to attend these training programs at no cost to them." Cataldo will make all payments on the special loans as long as the team member remains a full-time employee in good standing. Partial loans are also available for part-time employees.

"Building our rigorous Paramedic Program was a two-year process. It was designed by a dedicated group of industry leaders led by Dennis Russel, M.Ed., NRP, in partnership with Endicott College and will prepare students with the skills necessary to be competent and skilled paramedics in the field," says Kevin Turner, Chief Operating Officer at Cataldo. Turner adds "It has been an honor to partner with these talented individuals and to see all of our efforts realized today."

The 14-month program features cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning techniques which integrate instruction, practical skill sessions, simulation, clinical practice, and a field internship," notes Matthew Williams, Paramedic Program Director at Cataldo. Program participants will attend lectures and clinical rotations at area hospitals as well as have home study assignments. The next Paramedic Program cohort will begin this May at the Cataldo Education Center located at 190 Madison Street in Malden. Applications and additional information about this program can be found at cataldoambulance.com/paramedicprogram.

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to distinguish itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cataldo Ambulance Service