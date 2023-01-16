World's largest operator of indoor gun ranges opened a new store in Bridgeton, Missouri!

CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Range USA, the world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges, opened its 39th location in Bridgeton, Missouri on January 9th, 2023. This is the 1st Range USA store to open in the St. Louis market.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to grow our store footprint in St. Louis and surrounding areas," said Tom Willingham, founder of Range USA. "Not only did we open in Bridgeton, but we also have another store under construction in O'Fallon. That's how confident we are in the St. Louis market for growth potential."

With over 6,000 square feet of retail space, Range USA offers a large selection of firearms, ammo and accessories, plus over 40,000 products available at RangeUSA.com. There are (20) 25 yard, open-to-the-public shooting lanes with a full-time Range Safety Officer always on the range when in use. For those who will frequent the range more often, range memberships are available.

"Our mission is for our team to help develop responsible gun owners," said Willingham. "As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for approachable, clean and safe indoor gun ranges. We will be the place everyone thinks of when saying 'let's go to the range' — America's gun range."

Range USA is the one of the largest firearm educators in the country, teaching thousands of new and experienced gun owners how to properly operate, maintain and store their firearm. Online and in-person classes, with certified instructors, make it easy and accessible for Bridgeton firearm owners to access education.

"We're committed to treating customers right every time we have the opportunity," said Tom. "We are excited to start serving St. Louis gun enthusiasts."

The new store employs, on average, 25-30 part-time and full-time employees and is located in Bridgeton at 11808 St. Charles Rock Rd. Store hours are 10am – 8pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 10am – 9pm (Friday and Saturday).

A grand-opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan 22 at Range USA's Bridgeton location. Customers can expect free items, discounts, and giveaways for anyone 21 years of age or older. Details can be found on the company website at RangeUSA.com.

About

Since 2012, Range USA has been committed to providing a safe, responsible, and enjoyable place to shop, shoot and learn about firearms. In our stores, Range USA welcomes customers of all skill levels and backgrounds, with instruction, expertise, and an atmosphere of community. Of course, Range USA offers a great selection of top selling firearms, ammo, and accessories. But safety and enjoyment continue to be our focal point—which is why our range facilities are designed for your enjoyment and experience. Range USA classes, available online and in-person, are taught by certified instructors who have helped thousands of customers become responsible firearm owners. It only takes one visit to experience the Range USA difference!

Range USA logo for media use: https://bit.ly/RangeUSAlogo

Range USA storefront image for media use: https://bit.ly/RangeUSAstore

