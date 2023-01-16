NEXT WEEK: California K-12 Parents and Educators Unite their Voices to Celebrate National School Choice Week

California celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,179 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in California have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can usually choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policy varies from state to state. California has a particularly high number of public charter schools with about one in nine of California's public school students attending one. The state also offers dozens of online public schools that are available to students anywhere in the state. On the other hand, California is in the minority of U.S. states that do not offer a private school choice program

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in California will be a homeschool event in Anaheim, organized by Broadway Productions, on January 26, a high school pep rally and yellow day at Granada Hills Charter in the Los Angeles area and a spirit week, with events including a park day and student shout-outs, organized by California Virtual Academies.

"Hispanics make up nearly 40 percent of California's population and this year I´m very excited about the bilingual events and information available for families during School Choice Week," said Krissia Campos Spivey, project director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Every child is different and I'm excited to see parents discover new or different learning options during the Week."

To download a guide to California school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

