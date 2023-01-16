GPARENCY Opens the Door For Public To Invest Alongside Top Investors With Latest Capital Raise Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a commercial real estate marketplace, is embarking on its next capital raise and extending a rare invitation to the public to join them. Since launching just over one year ago, GPARENCY has received impressive recognition, including being ranked as one of LinkedIn's Top Startups. A team of 100+ global employees and partners is working tirelessly to continue developing technology, and 150+ investors, who include commercial real estate lenders, brokers, lawyers, service providers, institutional owners, and syndicators, have already recognized the potential of GPARENCY and invested in its vision. GPARENCY set aside $1.5M from the targeted $21M total capital stack for its LinkedIn and Ami Magazine network and the broader real estate community. As of January 25, 2023, this raise will be open to the general public.

Ira Zlotowitz, the founder and CEO of GPARENCY, says he is especially excited about this announcement because his LinkedIn community has played a very active role in the company's growth. "My LinkedIn network came up with the name for GPARENCY. They have offered ideas, suggestions, and feedback every step of the way, and now we can invite people to participate in a bigger way."

On January 18th, 2023, CEO Ira Zlotowitz is personally hosting a LinkedIn and YouTube Live event to walk potential investors through GPARENCY's projections, proprietary technology, and funding details. For a minimum investment of $25,000, accredited investors can buy ownership in GPARENCY and get in on the ground floor of a company that we believe is well positioned for sizable growth.

A GPARENCY membership equips members with competitive tools to find and finance their next deal, including access to updated commercial real estate listings, data, relationships, debt, and equity. Members can browse thousands of off and on-market investment opportunities around the nation using an interactive digital map with street view displays, plus get alerted when a property changes pricing or is listed in their vicinity.

The offering is being made only in the United States pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D ("Rule 506(c)"), promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and other applicable exemptions from the registration and qualification requirements of applicable securities laws. This Offering is open only to "accredited investors" as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) under the Securities Act. A prospective investor will be required to furnish documentation evidencing such prospective investor's status as an "accredited investor" as defined in Regulation D prior to such prospective investor's subscription being accepted by GPARENCY.

The information included above does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more details as set forth in our placement memorandum (the "Memorandum"). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to make an investment. No such offer or solicitation will be made prior to the delivery of a Memorandum. This communication does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

An investment in GPARENCY involves significant risks. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors are advised to carefully read the Memorandum, including the risk factors included therein, and to consult with their tax, legal, and financial advisors.

The information above includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of GPARENCY's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of GPARENCY to develop its products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks, including the risks detailed in the Memorandum. GPARENCY undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date hereof.

