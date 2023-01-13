PacBio Celebrates Nature Methods Naming Long-Read Sequencing "Method of the Year"

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today celebrated long-read sequencing being named Nature Methods' "Method of the Year 2022." Nature Methods had recognized the impact of long-read sequencing in a variety of groundbreaking studies, including those leveraging PacBio technology from the Vertebrate Genome Project, Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium, and Human Pangeome Reference Consortium, among others.

"PacBio has led a transformation of genomics by making long-read sequencing more accurate and accessible than ever with the introduction of HiFi sequencing," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "Nature Methods recognizes the criticality of highly accurate long-read sequencing to continuing to advance genomic research. We believe that our customers' use of the high-throughput Revio system, which we expect to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2023, will result in a dramatic increase in the use of long-read sequencing to power new studies."

The Revio system, which will use the same highly accurate HiFi chemistry as PacBio's Sequel instrument line, is designed to provide 20kb+ sequencing reads with >99.9% accuracy, uniform coverage, extraordinary application performance for variant calling and assembly, and DNA methylation detection.

Nature Methods cited four wish-list items which further long-read sequencing: lower cost, greater accuracy, time savings, and increased application utility. We believe the Revio system will deliver on this wish list by offering higher accuracy, better economics, faster speed, and increased throughput capabilities, along with the ability to address large-scale genomics projects once considered impractical with current technologies on the market. The Revio system has been designed to allow PacBio customers to do more science on a single instrument and to sequence up to 1,300 human whole genomes per year for less than $1,000 per genome.

For more insights on the future of long-read sequencing, review Nature Methods news feature which includes insights from key genomics opinion leaders and listen to Nature Methods editor Vivien Marx, interview PacBio Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Jonas Korlach, PhD, about the evolution and continuing importance of long-read sequencing and PacBio's ongoing collaboration with our customers on her podcast Conversations with Scientists.

