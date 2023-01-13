HSS Florida Continues to Grow With Appointment of Tara M. McCoy As CEO

New role accelerates Florida strategy for world leader in Orthopedics and Rheumatology

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical system specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology and related disciplines, has appointed experienced healthcare leader, Tara M. McCoy, to the new position of HSS Florida Chief Executive Officer. The announcement reflects HSS's commitment to improving musculoskeletal health in the state.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 160th year, HSS has for three consecutive years been ranked world No. 1 in orthopedics by Newsweek. Since opening its first Florida campus in Palm Beach in 2020, HSS's Florida presence has expanded to the west coast through a relationship with Naples-based NCH Health. It has also broadened its delivery of musculoskeletal services to include a broad spectrum of operative and non-operative orthopedic care, injury prevention guidance to youth sports teams, performance services in collaboration with TB12, and workforce wellness support for employers throughout the State.

Ms. McCoy brings to HSS more than 20 years of healthcare and Florida leadership experience with Cleveland Clinic, Tenet Healthcare, among others. She most recently served as the Division Chief Executive of GenesisCare, a global provider of oncology services, overseeing the West Florida region. In her new role she will focus on expanding the acclaimed HSS musculoskeletal care throughout the Florida market.

Ms. McCoy will partner with world-renowned Douglas E. Padgett, MD, who as HSS Associate Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director oversees all aspects of clinical quality for HSS Florida.

"Tara's appointment demonstrates the commitment to excellence and earned leadership that define the HSS approach to transforming healthcare," said HSS President and CEO Louis A. Shapiro. "Exceptional talent and a strong sense of purpose is enabling us to build a unique healthcare delivery system focused solely on musculoskeletal health unlike anywhere else."

"It is an honor to take on this new role and I look forward to expanding the reach and impact of HSS across the state of Florida," said Ms. McCoy. "I am committed to utilizing my healthcare knowledge and Florida community experiences to continue building on the great work that has already begun."

Ms. McCoy earned her bachelor's degree from Tulane University and her master's degree from the University of South Florida. In addition, she completed a one-year advanced certification course in managing healthcare delivery from Harvard University Business School.

"HSS has specialized in orthopedics for 160 years so that we can create better possibilities for quality of movement," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Tara's extensive experience and proven leadership will help us to make HSS quality care more accessible to more people across the state of Florida."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 13th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2023), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

