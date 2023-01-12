LENNAR DEBUTS FAIRGROVE & GREENWOOD IN TRACY, CA

TRACY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Fairgrove and Greenwood, two new single-family home collections bringing eight brand new open concept Lennar home designs to the Tracy Hills master-planned community, located in the rolling hills of Northern California's San Joaquin County.

Home shoppers are invited to join in the grand opening celebration for Fairgrove and Greenwood, taking place Saturday, January 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include complimentary food and beverages, music and exclusive tours of four dazzling Lennar model homes.

Following the event, self-guided tours will be available at Fairgrove & Greenwood daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"Fairgrove and Greenwood continue our commitment to bringing beautiful, comfortable and technologically modern new home options to Tracy Hills, one of the most exciting master-planned developments in the area," said Lennar Bay Area Division President Brian Olin. "These two latest collections bring us to seven Lennar neighborhoods within Tracy Hills. We're thrilled to offer many avenues for home shoppers to buy within Tracy Hills and build their lives here."

Homes at Fairgrove range from 1,945 to 2,416 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three baths. Homes at Greenwood range from 2,452 to 2,869 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half baths. The Greenwood community also offers one Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floor plan, featuring a private suite with a private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and a patio – perfect for an aging parent, a home office, home gym or even a grown child coming back to the nest. Pricing begins in the $700,000s at Fairgrove and in the $800,000s at Greenwood.

All homes at Fairgrove and Greenwood incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring alarm security systems, keyless entries, and smart thermostats. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Fairgrove and Greenwood, this includes GE stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents of these two communities will enjoy an amenity rich lifestyle within the 5,411-acre Tracy Hills master-planned community, where Lennar has developed numerous neighborhoods including Pearl, Topaz, Amethyst, Parklin and Sunhaven.

Amenities offered to Tracy Hills residents include a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, game room and lounge area, as well as a multipurpose room for events. Tracy Hills also offers a dog park, picnic area, playground, extensive walking and hiking trails, a market store and a new fire station. Future development includes an elementary school.

Fairgrove and Greenwood are located close to neighborhood shopping and dining, minutes from downtown Tracy, the 580 freeway and an Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) train station, linking residents to the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

The Fairgrove and Greenwood model home and sales office is located at 5422 Ironwood Avenue in Tracy, California. For more information, call (888) 216-2330 or visit the Fairgrove community website­, Greenwood community website or www.lennar.com/BayArea.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

