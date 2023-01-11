American Vegetarian Association Once Again Honors Eggland's Best Eggs With 'Recommended' Certification

Eggland's Best Remains Only AVA Certified Egg for Almost Two Decades

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 19th consecutive year, the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) has awarded its 'Recommended' egg Certification to Eggland's Best . The AVA 'Recommended' certification program was created to provide consumers with the best vegetarian options. This includes Eggland's Best eggs, which have maintained the highest standards in egg production and have been the best vegetarian egg product on the market for nearly two decades.

"The American Vegetarian Association has strict vegetarian guidelines that all certified products are required to meet," said Len Torine, Founder & Senior Advisor at American Vegetarian Association. "We've awarded our certification to Eggland's Best for the past 19 years due to the brand's commitment to meeting those high-quality standards and providing customers with the best quality, freshness, taste and nutrition."

The AVA was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA's primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make the best choices when seeking vegetarian options.

"At Eggland's Best, we strive to provide consumers with the highest quality eggs with superior taste, nutrition and freshness," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are proud to receive this honor from the AVA year after year, as it speaks to our commitment to producing the best egg option for vegetarian and non-vegetarian families across the country."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"Certifications like this from the American Vegetarian Association help consumers easily recognize healthy products that meet strict vegetarian guidelines," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs because they are packed with higher levels of essential vitamins and nutrients to support overall health, and they provide quality protein which is important for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

The American Vegetarian Association (AVA) was created to promote the interests and concerns of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation, propagation, and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to provide a widely recognized certification program which will enable vegetarian-minded people to make accurate food choices, being certain they can be confident in their selection, and that of the manufacturer's claims. For more information, visit www.americanveg.org .

