San Jacinto College and McCord Development to Partner on Biotechnology Training Center in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jacinto College (San Jac) and McCord Development have signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Ireland for San Jacinto College to finalize definitive agreements to be the exclusive provider of NIBRT-licensed training programs in the southwestern and southeastern United States. The planned San Jacinto College Biotechnology Center, located in Generation Park, will train the captive local workforce and attract industry from across the country, helping to solidify Houston's role as a leading hub for life science manufacturing. Subject to definitive agreements based on industry feedback, San Jacinto College will be NIBRT's sixth global partner and second in the United States.

The Center will offer students hands-on experience in a pilot-scale bioprocessing center that includes upstream, downstream, and fill-finish facilities, as well as specific curriculum in cell and gene therapy and other innovative and developing industry sectors. With this practical experience, students will have immediately transferable skills on cutting edge equipment used in today's most advanced biomanufacturing operations.

"Building on San Jacinto College's established track record of working with industry to develop need-specific training and accreditation centers, the partnership with NIBRT represents an opportunity to train the workforce that Houston's biopharma industry needs to sustain its rapid growth," said Brenda Hellyer, Chancellor of San Jacinto College. "We also expect to contribute to the global market by training people eager to enter this growing industry from around the United States and beyond."

The San Jac Biotechnology Center at Generation Park will not only include curriculum but will ultimately be housed within a state-of-the-art and multifunctional facility equipped with cutting edge industrial bioprocessing equipment. The Center's activities will be guided by an advisory committee comprised of experts from Houston's leading life science institutions and industry partners. San Jac and NIBRT have undertaken a comprehensive stakeholder engagement effort to ascertain the current industry and institutional needs for life science workforce training. Findings from the study will shape the curriculum and the initial sizing of the facility to house the hands-on component of the training. NIBRT's existing facilities include a bioprocessing pilot plant, operated in a realistic good manufacturing practice (GMP) simulated and operational manufacturing environment. This unique combination of world-class facilities and leadership will provide students at the Center with an unparalleled learning environment.

"We are thrilled to be in advanced discussions with San Jacinto College and McCord Development to bring our world-class training curriculum to Houston," said Darrin Morrissey, NIBRT's Chief Executive Officer. "Their commitment to excellence, combined with our industry leading curriculum and talented student population, ensures the proposed center's success."

In a recent study commissioned by the Greater Houston Partnership, Newmark Consulting Group identified the presence of a robust trained workforce pipeline as a critical component to regional success in attracting and retaining life science companies. With the addition of the San Jacinto College Biotechnology Center along with proficiency from NIBRT, coupled with the region's existing industry-leading expertise in cell and gene therapy, biologic drug development, and molecular diagnostics, as well as a continuous supply of new talent from local universities, Houston is primed to become a global leader in biomanufacturing.

"San Jacinto College's Biotechnology Center at Generation Park is the catalyst our region needs to fill the gap in our existing life science ecosystem and accelerate biomanufacturing in Houston," said Ryan McCord, President of McCord Development.

About NIBRT

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a global centre of excellence for training and research in bioprocessing. NIBRT serves about 4,000 industry professionals worldwide at its world-class headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. This facility is purpose built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant with state-of-the-art equipment. NIBRT offers a quality training and research experience not previously possible anywhere in the world.

About San Jacinto College

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. San Jacinto College is among the top five community colleges in the nation, as designated by the Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence in 2021 and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. The College is a Hispanic-Serving Institution that spans five campuses, serving approximately 41,000 credit and non-credit students annually. It offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. The College also works with companies to provide specialized and customized training to their employees. San Jacinto College's impact on the region totals $1.3 billion in added income, which supports 13,044 jobs.

For more information about San Jacinto College call 281-998-6150, visit https://www.sanjac.edu/.

About McCord Development

McCord is a Houston-based opportunistic real estate company with a longstanding track record of creating substantial value through the acquisition, development, and management of office, industrial, land, single family, and multifamily assets. McCord is the developer of Generation Park, a 4,300-acre master planned commercial district and houses SJC's Generation Park Campus. McCord is focused on developing Houston's biomanufacturing cluster at Generation Park given its strategic location between the Port of Houston and Bush International Airport, curated mixed use environment and ample land for expansion. Since 1973, McCord has acquired or developed over $2 billion in successful projects across the United States. To learn more, visit https://www.mccord.com.

