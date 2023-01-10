Home Comfort Experts helps homeowners breathe easy in 2023 with IAQ resolutions for the new year

Leading local HVAC service provider shares tips for maximizing indoor health and comfort during winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts, the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, offers convenient indoor air quality resolutions for the new year that will help homeowners and their families breathe easy in 2023.

"IAQ is often overlooked, but it can have a significant effect on your family's comfort," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "It's especially important during the winter months when we spend more time inside. We urge homeowners in our community to take a few simple steps this year that can make a big difference in their quality of life."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, IAQ is an increasingly urgent concern for Americans, who spend approximately 90% of their time in a home, school, office or other indoor environments.

West suggests the following best practices to improve and maintain your home's IAQ:

Choose the right air filter: Air filters are the first line of defense in your home's fight against indoor air pollution. Select the proper dimensions – don't try to cram in a filter that's too large or hope that an undersized one will work. Then consider the material (fiberglass, polymer or polyester, natural fiber) and style of filter (flat, pleated, washable, electrostatic) that suits your home and check the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV), which measures how effective the filter is at capturing airborne particles.

Change the filter regularly: Popular pleated HVAC filters must be replaced every three months or so to ensure effective, efficient performance. Washable filters typically last three years or more but require frequent, extensive cleaning.

Schedule regular HVAC maintenance: A trained HVAC professional can keep your system clean and ensure efficient performance. With regular inspections, technicians can also detect any minor problems before they become major issues.

Clean the air ducts: A dirty air duct can reduce indoor air quality, exacerbating allergies and contributing to overall discomfort. Trained technicians utilize specialized equipment to clean your ducts, restoring them to peak condition.

Consider home IAQ equipment: For maximum comfort and health, ask your trusted HVAC professionals about the range of IAQ equipment available for your home, from humidifiers and dehumidifiers to whole home indoor air purification systems. Home humidifiers fight the dry winter air that can irritate family members and damage wood. Dehumidifiers ensure there's enough moisture in the air to keep you comfortable, combat mold and mildew, and reduce condensation. The advanced weather protection that keeps our homes tightly sealed also results in reduced circulation and stale, trapped air, creating ideal conditions for many forms of microorganisms to thrive. Air purification systems capture harmful airborne contaminants and keep your indoor environment fresh and clean.

"It's not difficult to maintain your home's air quality, but it does require planning and maintenance," West said. "You can protect your family's comfort and health with a small investment. We recommend consulting a professional to get an IAQ plan in place, and then it's just a matter of following the guidelines to make sure your home environment is clean and pleasant year-round."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement.

For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/.

