First Financial Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

First Financial Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, January 26, 2023

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information





Date: Friday, January 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Teleconference Dial-In: 1-844-200-6205 (U.S. Toll Free) (Access Code: 329103) 1-646-904-5544 (U.S. Local)

+1 929-526-1599 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call



Teleconference Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (U.S. Toll Free) (Access Code: 347122) 1-929-458-6194 (U.S. Local)

+44 204-525-0658 (All other locations)

The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended until February 10th, 2023



Webcast: To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile



Archived Webcast: The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $16.6 billion in assets, $9.8 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company operated 134 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

View original content:

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.