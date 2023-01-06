TWST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Twist Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/twist-bioscience-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=35363&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Twist Bioscience Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) as alleged in the November 15, 2022 report by Scorpion Capital, defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology; and 2) at the same time, defendants were engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company's true financial condition and prospects.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law