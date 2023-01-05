John A. Rothman Joins Goulston & Storrs as Counsel in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that John A. Rothman has joined the firm as Counsel in the Real Estate Group, where he will continue to focus his practice on commercial leasing for office, retail, restaurant, and industrial properties.

Rothman regularly advises commercial property owners, landlords, tenants, developers, and managers across the country on their complex leases. He brings nearly nine years of experience negotiating leases, guaranties, brokerage, construction, subordination, collateral leasing, nondisturbance, and attornment agreements to the firm. He joins Goulston & Storrs from an Am Law 200 firm in New York.

"We are excited to have John join our New York office, where we continue to strategically expand. He is a highly-skilled commercial leasing lawyer and will be a strong addition to our world-class real estate team. Goulston & Storrs is known for its collegiate and collaborative culture, and he will fit right in to our friendly, client-focused environment," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

Rothman was the recipient of The Legal Aid Society's Pro Bono Publico Award in 2021. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2013 and his B.A. from Vassar College in 2010.

