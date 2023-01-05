Ceribell to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc., developer of the world's first brain monitor for point-of-care seizure detection, announced today that Jane Chao, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Ceribell
Ceribell(PRNewswire)

Event: 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc. (www.ceribell.com), is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Ceribell deploys a cloud-linked, portable electroencephalogram (EEG) device to assess brain waves in minutes to identify the occurrence of seizures in emergency rooms and intensive care units. The Ceribell system can be quickly and easily applied to a patient by any healthcare provider and delivers brain monitoring results within minutes. Ceribell is focused on making EEG widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions for patients at risk for seizures. The Ceribell EEG System first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

Investor Contacts: 
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group LLC
Brian@gilmartinir.com
Laine@gilmartinir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceribell-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301714985.html

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.