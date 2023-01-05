Awesome Motive Acquires Duplicator, Popular WordPress Backup and Migration Software

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Motive , a fast-growing software and media company with over 21 million websites using their software, today announced their acquisition of Duplicator, a popular WordPress backup and migration software.

Over 1,500,000+ smart website owners and developers across the world use Duplicator to create secure website backups.

Over 1,500,000+ smart website owners and developers across the world use Duplicator to create secure website backups and/or migrate their websites from one location to another with just a few clicks.

The Duplicator acquisition further strengthens Awesome Motive's position as the market leader in the WordPress and web presence space as they continue to deliver innovative solutions that are helping shape the web for billions worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Duplicator to the Awesome Motive family," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "Website backups play a critical role in online security, and Duplicator makes it easy to backup, migrate, and restore websites with just a few clicks".

Over 21 million websites already use Awesome Motive growth tools like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others to grow their online presence. Now they can protect their online business using the powerful website backup & migration features of Duplicator.

"We're excited to have Duplicator join the Awesome Motive family, and I'm confident that the strength and leadership that Awesome Motive provides will ensure Duplicator remains the leading WordPress backup & migration solution for many years to come" said Bob Riley, co-founder of Duplicator.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 21 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, WP Mail SMTP, SeedProd, Smash Balloon, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

About Duplicator

Launched in 2011, Duplicator is a popular WordPress backup and migration plugin. Over 1,500,000+ website owners and developers across the world use Duplicator to create secure website backups and perform website migrations with ease. Learn more about Duplicator at snapcreek.com

Media Contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

support@snapcreek.com

