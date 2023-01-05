Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per
Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Common 

ATCO 

$0.125000

October 1, 2022 –
December 31, 2022

January 20,

2023

January 30,

2023

Series D
Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

October 30, 2022 –
January 29, 2023

January 27,

2023

January 30,

2023

Series H
Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

October 30, 2022 –
January 29, 2023

January 27,

2023

January 30,

2023

Series I
Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.500000

October 30, 2022 –
January 29, 2023

January 27,

2023

January 30,

2023

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

October 30, 2022 –
January 29, 2023

January 27,

2023

January 30,

2023


This is the 70th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

