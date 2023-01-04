OnePlus Releases the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China

The brand's first flagship smartphone of 2023 and the revolutionary earbuds make a powerful duo to bring a fast and smooth experience and immersive audio to new heights.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus announced today the availability of two key flagship products in China – the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. The OnePlus 11 5G continues the brand's heritage of fast and smooth performance, supplemented with a refined Hasselblad camera system and purposeful design. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers an immersive audio experience with best-in-class sound quality.

"The fast and smooth performance is in OnePlus' DNA," said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China, "the OnePlus 11 5G continues to be the pioneer in terms of smartphone performance."

The OnePlus 11 5G

Flagship Specs, Ultimate Experience

The OnePlus 11 5G spares no expense in its hardware and software, with advanced technology embedded into its core. It takes the fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, offering faster CPU (35% improvement) and GPU (25% improvement) speeds with improved power efficiency. The smartphone is equipped with a memory of up to 16GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system for better performance in multi-tasking and gaming scenarios. It also comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 that allows you to see the world in its fullest with vibrant colors. A 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and a 5000 mAh duel-cell battery work in tandem to guarantee an extended usage time.

Hasselblad Ambient Imaging

The OnePlus 11 5G captures everything in sight with its triple-camera system that accurately records each moment and enhances images naturally. It equips with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, IMX709 32MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera to cover all photography scenarios. It also brings about the return of a partnership with Hasselblad that equips the phone with a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identifying.

The Brand-new "Black Hole" Aesthetics

The OnePlus 11 5G follows OnePlus' signature elegant and purposeful design with premium texture. Inspired by the "black hole", the OnePlus 11 5G is designed for those who desire to be standing out. It utilizes a chromed-out, stainless steel camera module to create exceptional build quality and premium hand feels.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Spatial Audio for Android Users

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are setting a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Empowered by OnePlus's spatial rendering algorithm, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series delivers a customized spatial audio experience, assured of a wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. Furthermore, the stereo sound source provides a spatial sound rendering effect through a self-developed stereo upmixing algorithm.

For the real-time tracking of the head movement, an high-precision six-axis IMU sensor built into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 monitors the position of the head for recalibrating audio to ensure user placed in the centre.

Your Theater for Sound

Co-created with Dynaudio were MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers to bring stereo-grade audio quality on portable earphones. The 11mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. The large 11 mm + 6mm design utilizes crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes for enhanced balance and tone.

Stay Away from the Chaos

Meanwhile, to enable users to fully enjoy the immersive listening experience, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series is equipped with the industry-leading Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function that eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB. Personalized Noise Cancellation will provide the most suitable noise cancellation effect based on the analysis of ear canal and leakage.

To ensure worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. Meanwhile, with dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, Buds Pro 2 series ensures your Bluetooth streaming experience stays Fast and Smooth.

Availability

The OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China on January 9th, 2023. Both products will be released along with other products in the global market on February 7, 2023.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.

