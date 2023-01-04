InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Saliva Ejector for Dental Offices (OCC-1633)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an orthodontic assistant and I thought there could be a better HVE with a shield to protect against germs and viruses when completing a cleaning or a wide array of dental procedures," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the SUCTION SHIELD. My design helps keep the dental office safe, sanitary and healthy."

The invention provides an improved design for an HVE with a shield. In doing so, it would contain germs and aerosols from the oral cavity of patients. As a result, it reduces exposure to bacteria and viruses and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all dental offices including general dentistry, orthodontics, periodontics, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1633, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

