Chrysler Brand Reveals Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator, Highlights 'Harmony in Motion' at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler announced today the debut of the Chrysler Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023, providing a forward-looking glimpse into the brand’s future. (PRNewswire)

Chrysler Synthesis demonstrator highlights the integration of advanced Stellantis technology and Chrysler brand's contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design to create Harmony in Motion™ in everyday lives

Two-seat Chrysler Synthesis showcases Advanced Technology for Real Life, the Chrysler-branded execution of STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA AutoDrive technology

Chrysler will be the first brand to feature applications of new STLA technologies in North America

Chrysler Synthesis signifies Chrysler's future design direction and features sustainable materials

Harmony in Motion theme encompasses Chrysler brand's ambition to harmonize every aspect of the customer experience, including product, technology, purchase and ownership

Chrysler Synthesis illustrates a day in the life of the future Chrysler ownership experience

Chrysler Synthesis demonstrator presents the next step in the Chrysler brand's revitalization and transformation, building on the reveal of the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022

Chrysler brand remains on track to launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio in 2028, as announced at CES 2022

Information on Chrysler and Chrysler Synthesis cockpit demonstrator will be available at www.chrysler.com

Today, Chrysler announced the debut of the Chrysler Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023, providing a forward-looking glimpse into the brand's future and previewing the first application of new Stellantis technologies in North America. The Chrysler Synthesis, on display at CES 2023 starting Jan. 5, demonstrates the integration of Chrysler's contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design with advanced Stellantis technology to create Harmony in Motion™ in the everyday lives of customers through a mobility experience that is more user-friendly, more connected and more efficient.

The Chrysler Synthesis showcases unique Chrysler-branded Advanced Technology for Real Life that uses STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive technology to blend modern and premium design with intuitive, advanced technology and features. The Chrysler Synthesis helps to manage the friction and chaos of everyday life with thoughtfully connected technology with a contemporary, sustainable environment that anticipates and delivers Harmony in Motion with every customer experience.

The Chrysler Synthesis two-seater also represents the next step in the Chrysler brand's revitalization and transformation, building on the reveal of the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022, as well as the announcement that the brand will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and a full battery-electric portfolio in 2028. The Chrysler brand's steady march forward to an all-electric future aligns with the ambitious Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan announced by Stellantis last year, which outlines the company's roadmap for the future.

"For nearly 100 years, Chrysler has created ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, and Chrysler will continue that legacy of innovation as the first to launch the STLA Smart Cockpit in North America. The Chrysler Synthesis shown at CES 2023 represents the future of Chrysler brand design, technology and customer experience by introducing customer-centric design and intuitive, seamlessly connected technology for real life," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "Chrysler is focused on delivering Harmony In Motion for every aspect of the customer experience with the product, technology, purchase and ownership experiences, resulting in harmony with the planet, our products, services and customer experiences."

Advanced Technology for Real Life

The Chrysler Synthesis taps into a trio of AI-powered Stellantis technological platforms — STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive — to create smooth, efficient and connected experiences between the customer and the vehicle. Branded as Advanced Technology for Real Life, Chrysler will be the first to launch applications of the advanced technologies in North America.

The STLA Brain electrical architecture works within the STLA Smart Cockpit infotainment system, integrating advanced technology seamlessly through the sculpted black glass to provide 37.2 inches of infotainment for both front-row occupants.

Advanced AI technology adapts and enhances the user interface over time, with the capability to "learn" owner preferences. Over-the-air (OTA) flexibility empowers the quick creation and updating of software features, automatically downloading content and enhancements over the air to keep the vehicle fresh, exciting and capable during each day of ownership.

Connectivity is taken to the next level through a virtual personal assistant with the ability to synchronize all aspects of the customer's digital lifestyle, including home, work and personal devices. The virtual personal assistant helps make life easier by automatically installing updates, synching to calendars for schedule and route planning, allowing multi-tasking while driving autonomously, recommending parking and charging options, assisting with e-commerce services, seamlessly connecting to devices and smart homes and offering tranquil in-vehicle experiences.

The Chrysler Synthesis demonstrates STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving, allowing for hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road. STLA AutoDrive is also flexible, allowing for OTA updates and upgrades to let customers quickly and easily add new and innovative features, keeping the vehicle fresh, exciting and capable.

Harmony in Motion

The Chrysler Synthesis cockpit demonstrator expresses Harmony in Motion through a design language that is contemporary, sustainable and technology focused. The two-seater cockpit is inspired by the look and feel of the Chrysler Airflow Concept and represents Chrysler's future design direction.

The interior conveys a modern and spacious sanctuary compatible with Level 3 autonomous driving functionality. Materials are sustainable, 100% chrome-free and include premium features, such as a pair of vegetable-tanned, suspended seats wrapped with an arctic upcycled chrome-free soft trim embellished by a unique constellation-style perforation. The recycled mélange heather instrument panel is constructed from 100% post-industrial plastics and ocean plastics, and additional distinctive interior highlights include responsibly sourced, textile-infused walnut flooring. The interior appointments complement the cockpit's personalization features while enhancing comfort and the overall mobility experience.

The sleek, futuristic exterior design envelops the cockpit in a Galaxy matte black top surface, contrasted by the high-gloss atmospheric grey gradient of the lower exterior. LED lighting illuminates the distinct Chrysler badging and exterior features while also hinting at the technologically advanced and battery-electric personality contained within the cockpit.

Day in the Life

The Chrysler Synthesis demonstrates a day in the customer's life made easier through simple and immersive connected experiences that take place while driving and at home, as well as in non-driving situations.

The day in the life experience kicks off when the day begins, as the vehicle provides a "welcome" to the owner and maps out an intelligent trip plan for the day. The AI advanced technology handles autonomous driving, locating parking spaces and charging ports and much more, in a cockpit enhanced by an electrified, clean and smart connected experience.

Day in the life features include:

MyDay - Synthesizes and syncs multiple aspects of the customer experience, including calendars and schedules, vehicle status info such as charge status, home smart tech features, weather updates and more, helping to organize and map out an intelligent trip plan for the day

Vehicle Welcome - Delivers a "welcome" via virtual personal assistant based on biometric recognition

Driving - Vehicle operates with Level 3 autonomous driving, allowing the driver to multitask and access a suite of productivity-based activities, such as video conferencing; recommends lunch locations with convenient parking and charging options; returns home at end of day and performs a smart home "wake up" upon arrival

Chill/Zen/Fun Modes - Creates a sensory experience, including in-vehicle fun and wellness experiences (meditation, karaoke, DJ game), while the vehicle is stationary or driving autonomously. The demonstrator will feature the Synthesis Music Experience, which allows customers to create and synthesize their own music

Information on Chrysler and Chrysler Synthesis cockpit demonstrator will be available at www.chrysler.com

Chrysler Airflow Concept

Chrysler, an iconic American automotive brand, is moving forward into a future that will place Chrysler at the forefront of the Stellantis transformation to clean mobility and connected customer experiences. To achieve that transformation, Chrysler brand is committed to launching its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in 2025 and will offer a full battery-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept provides a preview of that future, while also representing the future of connected vehicles. That future isn't about simply moving from point A to B — it's about creating a seamlessly connected hub that brings the customer's digital lifestyle along in the vehicle to reinvent every aspect of the customer experience. The Airflow Concept showcases leading edge drive system technology, fully connected customer experiences and advanced safety and mobility wrapped in an inspiring dynamic design that features customizable ingenious interior spaces for each occupant — creating a comfortable space between home and work.

The early development of the Airflow included several potential design expressions for the all-electric concept, including the original concept unveiled at CES 2022 and a Chrysler Airflow Graphite alternative version of the concept that debuted at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The Chrysler Synthesis on display at CES 2023, inspired by the design of the Chrysler Airflow Concept, represents the next step in the brand's charge forward into an all-electric portfolio and also serves as a preview of Chrysler's future design direction.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis