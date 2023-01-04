BioSpace Names Most Promising New Biopharma Companies to Watch in 2023

BioSpace Names Most Promising New Biopharma Companies to Watch in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leading life sciences news and careers site, has announced its 2023 selections for the industry's most promising up-and-coming companies.

(PRNewswire)

BioSpace names its 2023 selections for life sciences' most promising up-and-coming companies.

The NextGen Bio list showcases 25 innovative organizations on their way to success. This is the ninth year BioSpace has highlighted the most exciting new biopharma companies from across the U.S.

Topping the NextGen "Class of 2023" list is Neumora Therapeutics, having secured $400 million in its 2021 Series A and another $112 million in Series B funding a year later. Developing precision medicines, Neumora debuted with a pipeline of eight clinical, preclinical and discovery stage programs supported by internal discovery efforts and a strategic partnership with Amgen which brought in another $100 million equity investment.

BioSpace considers organizations across all therapeutic areas. Other top winners include longevity biotech Altos Labs, Odyssey Therapeutics with eight programs in immunology and oncology, KRAS-focused Affini-T Therapeutics and Upstream Bio, which is targeting the TSLP receptor.

"With so much momentum in our industry, it's a thrill to highlight key innovators that show particular promise," said Josh Goodwin, chief executive officer of BioSpace.

BioSpace's editorial team analyzed multiple components as determining factors: financing, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation. The team awarded points for each criterion and companies ranked accordingly. This year's list includes top-scoring organizations that launched between September 2021 and September 2022 with Series A funding.

Previous NextGen selections include success stories such as Eikon Therapeutics, Prime Medicine, Umoja Biopharma and GentiBio.

NextGen Bio "Class of 2023" list

Neumora Therapeutics, Altos Labs, Odyssey Therapeutics, Affini-T Therapeutics, Upstream Bio, Capstan Therapeutics, Alto Neuroscience, IDRx, Inc., Intergalactic Therapeutics, Septerna, Inc., Chroma Medicine, Inc., Ceptur Therapeutics, Clade Therapeutics, Triana Biomedicines Inc., Code Biotherapeutics, Satellite Bio, Ambagon Therapeutics, Epic Bio, Ansa Biotechnologies, Totus Medicines, Spatial Genomics, Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., 64x Bio, Curie Therapeutics, ONK Therapeutics

About BioSpace

BioSpace provides essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioSpace