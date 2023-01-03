InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfortable Clothing for Patients (MOT-149)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been working in the healthcare field for 20 years. I thought there could be a better line of garments for patients to wear during various medical treatments," said one of two inventors, from Pensacola, Fla., "so we invented the KEEP IT MOVING ACTIVE WEAR. Our design provides added comfort for patients and it eliminates stretching or pulling on clothing when accessing lines, ports or tubes."

The invention provides a line of clothing specifically designed for individuals receiving various medical treatments such as chemotherapy and dialysis. In doing so, it ensures that central lines, ports, dialysis tubes, or chemotherapy sites are accessible. As a result, it provides added comfort, warmth and peace of mind. The invention features an attractive and fashionable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for cancer patients, individuals who receive ongoing dialysis, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

