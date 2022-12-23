Winter Wonderland KC Brings Smiles to Children This Holiday Season

Christmas fun for KC families

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite freezing temperatures, hundreds of children joined Santa in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads Art District Sunday, December 19, where he cut the ribbon, opening the 4th annual Winter Wonderland.

Church of Scientology Kansas City and community partners cut the ribbon on the Church's 4th annual Winter Wonderland (PRNewswire)

Since opening Sunday, thousands have visited Winter Wonderland, and every child has received a toy for Christmas.

Located at 18th & Grand Blvd., across the street from the Church of Scientology Kansas City , which sponsors the community festival, Winter Wonderland was thronged with visitors all afternoon and evening.

Santa headed straight for his cabin, where he posed for photos with children and presented them with gifts.

The playground was filled nonstop. And so was Mrs. Claus' cabin, where children decorated and ate Christmas cookies, topping them off with complimentary hot chocolate. Still others visited the face-painting booth or designed and created their own sock snowmen. Families posed together for photos in front of winter scenery sets.

The super-high-energy performance of the KC Fusion drill team put everyone in the mood for a fun afternoon and evening. And other local artists performed on the Winter Wonderland stage.

"We do this for the children and their parents," said Bennette Seaman, Public Relations Officer for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. "It is hard to find a place where families can have fun together without a price tag. We and our many community partners work together to provide this festival free of charge as a gift to our city each year."

Winter Wonderland is constructed in the parking lot of the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. It will continue to be open from 12–5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Church volunteers also provide copies of The Way to Happiness to those attending. Written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, the book is a common-sense guide to better living. Precept #4, Love and Help Children, is one of the principles that inspired the creation of Winter Wonderland. "Mr. Hubbard wrote the book to provide a path to a better, more moral way of life—one where finding true happiness is possible. What better gift to share with others during the holiday season?"

For more information on Winter Wonderland KC, contact the Church of Scientology of Kansas City at (816) 753-6590 or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/winterwonderlandkc , to find up-to-date information.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige . The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website .

