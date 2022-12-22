Debt.com Helps SOS Children's Villages Florida Sew the Fabric of a Nostalgic Holiday

By donating children's bedding, decorations, and other household items, Debt.com provides SOS foster children with keepsakes for beyond the foster home.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday, Debt.com is donating household linens, restaurant gift cards and non-perishable snacks to SOS Children's Village Florida in Coconut Creek. Founded in 1993, SOS Children's Villages Florida is a part of an international foster home community serving vulnerable children and families. Debt.com's donations will reach 44 children, ranging in age from birth to 18, this holiday.

"Donors like Debt.com and their staff help provide our kids with a sense of security and a sense of home."

Foster kids in the SOS Children's Villages Florida often take donated blankets with them after leaving their foster families and being reunited with their families of birth. Debt.com made a special effort to donate new bed linens, living room blankets and bath towels for the children who stay on average 12-18 months with their foster families.

"We realized that we need to be able to make sure our kids can take the things that have meaning to them when they leave," says Jillian Smath, CEO of SOS Children's Villages. "It's so important to have groups like Debt.com to replenish our supply of bedding and household linens so we can make sure that our kids always have that sense of security and that sense of home when they're making any changes in where they're living."

Donations aren't the only things to make a lasting impact on SOS Children's Villages Florida. Debt.com President, Don Silvestri visited SOS Florida and was inspired to become a foster parent after his visit. Now, he encourages his colleagues in pro football to do the same.

"During my NFL days, I volunteered at SOS Children's Villages Florida, and it changed my life," says Silvestri. "I became a foster parent because of my experience with SOS, and I later adopted my son. Giving back to this organization as the President of Debt.com extends the impact this organization has had on me. Debt.com is committed to strong community ties, and this year's donations are another step in that direction."

Debt.com happy holiday donation to SOS Children’s Villages FloridaPictured left to right Christine Burton, Don Silvestri, Jillian Smath, Brenna Hovatter (PRNewswire)

Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens.'

