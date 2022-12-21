Annual "Star Market" kicks off in Licang, Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Come to Licang District, Qingdao to visit the "Star Market" and experience the fashion and hustle-and-bustle.

On December 16, the 16th "Star Market" was held in the P-box Commercial District of Licun business district. The collision of ancient bazaars and modern trends has attracted many young people. There are more than 60 stalls in the market, covering thousands of categories. You can taste the special food and drinks from Germany, France and other countries here. There are reindeer pulling sleigh cart in the market, people dressed as an Indian chief and Italian mulled wine. The event will last till January 15, 2023.

When night falls, the Licun business district in Qingdao is lit with neon lights and crowded with people. In addition to the major shopping malls, the delicious snacks in the night market of Rock City and Shaoshan Road have even aroused people's interest in enjoying the nightlife.

In recent years, the eastern area of Licang has become a livable place with its beautiful environment and good traffic conditions. The old industrial area of Cangkou in the west is accelerating urban renewal and construction. In the future, new industries and new formats will be created. These industries will drive the gathering of young people, and will also lead further changes in the appearance of the city. Simultaneous improvement of environmental, social and economic benefits will also be promoted.

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center