TWO NPHI MEMBERS COMBINE FORCES TO BENEFIT FLORIDA FAMILIES

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) extends congratulations to our colleagues at Chapters Health System and Hope Healthcare on today's announcement of their affiliation.

National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) (PRNewsfoto/National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)) (PRNewswire)

The joining of these two outstanding programs is an incredible opportunity for the communities they serve and the advancement of the entire nonprofit hospice movement. Both longtime members of NPHI, the Chapters Health System and Hope Healthcare, are at the forefront of innovation along with their leaders, Andrew Molosky and Samira K. Beckwith.

From Samira's work as a pioneer in the hospice movement and leadership as a co-founder of NPHI to Andrew's extraordinary vision to create synergies between nonprofit hospice programs, this affiliation is an exciting step forward as community-based programs navigate the alarming expansion of for-profit hospice in our country.

We are thrilled for the Chapters Health System and Hope Healthcare teams on this new endeavor and for the families in Florida who will benefit from this expansion in critical end-of-life care.

Tom Koutsoumpas CEO, National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation

Carole Fisher President, National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation

About the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)

https://www.hopsiceinnovations.org

NPHI is a collaborative of almost 100 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 35 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care.

Contact:

Debra McCarron

410-371-8948

nphimedia@hospiceinnovations.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)