Lorium Law Expands into Georgia with an Office Opening in Atlanta

Career Prosecutor Lanie Bandell to Join the Atlanta Team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorium Law, a leader in corporate transactions, restructuring, and litigation practices, proudly announced its expansion into the state of Georgia with the opening of its new office outside of Atlanta. This office will be located at 4555 Mansell Road, Suite 300 in Alpharetta. Lorium Law has offices in Florida, Illinois and North Carolina. www.loriumlaw.com

"This is a real breakthrough for our firm to enter the Georgia market as we have heard from our current and potential clients that there is a great demand for our brand of legal services, care, and perspective that we are known for," said Richard Storfer, Member of Lorium Law.

Leading the Atlanta office will be Adam Marshall, Co-Managing Member of Lorium Law, which has become synonymous with exceptional client service, the highest quality legal representation, and a dynamic internal culture.

"Atlanta is a significant business market for both operating companies and start-ups. It aligns well with our client base, as we already have a number of existing clients that are growing in the Georgia market," said Marshall.

Immediately joining the Atlanta team will be Lanie Bandell, a seasoned trial attorney, who will become an important component of its complex commercial litigation team. Before coming to Lorium, Ms. Bandell was a prosecutor serving the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Broward County. Lanie Bandell received her law degree from Nova Southeastern University-Shepard Broad College of Law, where she graduated cum laude and was an editor of the Law Review. Ms. Bandell was involved in many high-profile cases that were covered by local and national media outlets, including Dateline-NBC.

Lorium Law brings an uncommon perspective to its approach to client service and internal culture, while drawing on the individual experience and reputation of the firm's partners. Lorium continues to grow internally and externally with well-positioned offices in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Chicago and the Research Triangle in North Carolina. The law firm is comprised of experienced attorneys with business-minded practice areas including bankruptcy, restructuring, creditor's rights, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, real estate transactions, corporate law/M&A, public pension and employee benefits, intellectual property, labor, employment, and data privacy. www.loriumlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lorium Law