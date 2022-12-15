The Holidays with Aging Parents

STATESBORO, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading home for the holidays is usually a time of joy. It is also a catalyst for many families to begin making difficult decisions regarding senior living challenges for their parents. If you notice any of the following signs, visit www.abidecares.com/contact, and select care inquiries to schedule an in-home consultation to evaluate your families care needs.

Abide Home Care Logo (PRNewswire)

Bruising: It's quite common for seniors to bruise easily due to taking aspirin, anticoagulant medications and anti-platelet agents, but if you notice large bruises, it's often a result of a harder blow.

Dents, Dings, Scratches to Vehicle: As we age, it's clear that we lose strength, coordination, and flexibility. Coupled with decreased vision, impaired hearing, and slowed motor reflexes, driving can become a challenge for senior adults. Take time and examine your parents' cars and look for any areas that have been damaged. Observing your parent driving may also be helpful.

Forgetting To Take Medications: Short term memory loss increases as we age, and it often affects a person's ability to keep up with prescriptions. Adult children should look at a prescription bottle date, dosage, and number of refills and see if there is a discrepancy between the prescription date and number of pills in the bottle.

Getting Behind on Bills: Seniors often incur more medical bills than the average person and keeping up with their finances may become increasingly difficult. Ask specific questions about why they are not meeting their financial obligations to determine if it is a cash flow problem or mental challenges they are facing.

Changes In the Kitchen: Look at the bottom of pots and pans to see if they are scorched. This could possibly mean your parent is having short term memory problems and leaving food on the stove to burn.

Damage to Bathroom accessories: Shower curtains torn at the top or towel racks dangling from wall mounts may indicate that your parents use these to help balance as they get in and out of the bathtub.

Personal Hygiene: Some easy signs to spot poor hygiene are dirty or messy hair, overgrown or dirty fingernails, poor dental hygiene, unshaven, body odor, and wearing the same clothing for multiple days.

Having honest family discussions about your parents' continuing ability to live at home safely and securely is difficult but can be done successfully with respect and tact if you are equipped with the right information.

Media Contact: Reagan Daly, rdaly@abidecares.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abide Home Care