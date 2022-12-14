IR Validates its Strong Information Security Management System with ISO 27001:2013 Certification

The certification was achieved through a formal quality system audit conducted by an accredited external organization

SYDNEY, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, has achieved the ISO 27001:2013 certification, affirming its strong security practices and commitment to safeguarding customers, partners and vendors.

The certification, part of IR's Information Security Program is proof to guarantee clients, customers, and partners that the organization has implemented best practice information security methods. It further reinforces IR's sound governance framework, full-proof processes, and technical prowess.

"Given the increased proliferation of cyber-attacks recently witnessed, this independent certification showcases how serious IR is, about our cyber security approach. It also strengthens our credibility within the industry since we work with some of the top Fortune 500 customers globally. Adhering to recognised levels of control frameworks through the ISO27001:2013 certification is of paramount importance to both IR and our customers." said Michael Tomkins, Chief Technology Officer, IR.

About IR

IR is a leading global performance management and analytics provider for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems. Around 600 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to connect people, global economies or the world. IR simplifies complex data streams, provides actionable insights and ensures business continuity of critical systems. To learn more about the organization, please visit ir.com

