Huntington National Bank and Magnusmode Collaborate to Enhance the Banking Experience for Autistic and Neurodiverse People

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank, a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), announced a new collaboration with MagnusCards by Magnusmode, a free app that provides digital, step-by-step visual guides in the form of Card Decks to make everyday experiences easier to navigate for autistic and neurodiverse people. Each digital Card Deck combines educational methods, visual instruction, personal assistance from Magnusmode, and realistic scenarios to support inclusive and independent living.

"Putting people first – our customers, colleagues, and communities – is at the very core of everything we do. Huntington Bank is proud to team up with Magnusmode to help bring practical tools to autistic and neurodiverse people. Our relationship helps us achieve our vision to be the leading 'people-first, digitally powered' bank for all customers," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO, Huntington Bank.

Magnusmode was founded by Nadia Hamilton, who was inspired by her autistic brother to create a method of teaching essential life skills when he needed extra help to complete everyday tasks. She drew step-by-step guides that allowed him to follow along and re-enact activities.

"The world can be challenging to navigate for autistic and neurodiverse people. Community spaces, including banks, can be confusing, overwhelming, and difficult for these individuals to navigate without assistance," said Hamilton. "As a society, we have the wonderful opportunity to welcome, engage, and support people who are different and move through the world differently."

Huntington's new digital MagnusCard Card Decks are free to users and can be found on the MagnusCards mobile app. The Card Decks include visual, text, and audio instructions to help users better understand how to perform standard banking services, such as using an ATM, depositing a check via a mobile app, opening a checking account online, and making purchases with a debit card at a retailer.

Two Huntington Bank colleagues are featured demonstrating step-by-step instructions in the guides. Both employees joined Huntington through the bank's Autism2Work program, which provides workforce training and employment opportunities for adults with autism. Since launching Autism2Work in 2020, Huntington has revised the program to include a broader range of neurodivergent individuals, inclusive of and beyond those with an autism spectrum disorder.

"At Huntington, we welcome all and we make people's lives better. Our new collaboration with Magnusmode helps to ensure that all of our customers can access essential banking tools and resources," said Raj Syal, chief human resources officer at Huntington Bank. "It also brings me great pride that Huntington's Autism2Work program ensures autistic and neurodiverse people feel welcomed at Huntington. Our colleagues who participated in this program helped to create our digital MagnusCard Card Decks."

For more about Huntington's Card Deck click here. The MagnusCards mobile app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About Magnusmode

Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable people with neurodiverse abilities to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton was inspired by her autistic brother to create Magnusmode and the award-winning app, MagnusCards. MagnusCards is an innovative app that provides digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic and neurodiverse people worldwide. Each Card Deck is sponsored by enterprise clients including Trader Joe's, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, Huntington Bank, New York City Transit, Colgate-Palmolive, San Francisco International Airport, A&W, and WestJet who offer MagnusCards to make their products and services autism-friendly. Companies across North America have joined the Inclusion Revolution!

