FanDuel Announces its Second $1 Million Donation to UNCF

Latest Donation Will Go Towards Supporting Students From Maryland's Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of launching America's #1 Sportsbook in the state of Maryland late last month, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a $1 million donation to UNCF.

FanDuel made the official donation to the UNCF today with a check presentation at the FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino & Hotel (From Left to Right: FanDuel Group Director of Strategic Partnerships, Javon Coney, Maryland State Delegate, Jheanelle Wilkins, UNCF Interim Senior Director, Terri Neal, FanDuel Group President, Christian Genetski and Former Washington Commanders Wide Receiver, Santana Moss) (PRNewswire)

FanDuel and UNCF will work with each of Maryland's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which include Morgan State University, Bowie State University, Coppin State University and University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, to financially support students enrolled at the schools. The donation will specifically go towards helping students in a variety of areas, including technology, housing, food security, tuition and other education-related expenses. As part of the partnership, FanDuel will also be creating a track for students from the four schools to join its annual summer internship program at the company's headquarters in New York.

This marks the second donation FanDuel has done with the UNCF. The first donation came in Feb. 2021 when FanDuel Group and the Washington Football Team made a $1 million donation to the UNCF. That donation was dedicated to supporting current students enrolled at Virginia's five HBCUs and provided critical emergency support to those impacted by the Covid pandemic.

FanDuel officially made the donation to the UNCF today in the form of a check presentation. The event took place at the FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, MD, and former Washington Commanders wide receiver, Santana Moss, along with UNCF and FanDuel executives, took part in the ceremony.

"FanDuel is delighted to be able to legally offer our sportsbook platform here in Maryland," said Christian Genetski, President of FanDuel Group. "More importantly, we're proud to partner with UNCF once again in support of Maryland's HBCU community. Our goal is that these funds help make a difference in the lives of hard-working students while also creating a track for some to join us at FanDuel as part of our summer intern program."

