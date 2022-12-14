Aerotek Experts Offer Retention Strategies in 'Workforce 2030' Report

New white paper explores retention strategies employers can utilize as worker motivations evolve

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, has released the third and final white paper in its 'Workforce 2030' three-part series focused on building a workforce that will stand the test of time. "The Retention Skills Companies Will Need to Compete" explores how changing worker attitudes will play an important role in the shaping of the workplace of 2030.

Aerotek's latest white paper explores how shifting worker motivations are changing the employer-employee relationship and creating a need for employers to adapt to evolving expectations to increase retention. The report also highlights how diversity and corporate responsibility initiatives will become key to retaining the next generation of workers.

"Workers are looking for places to connect and opportunities for engagement. Employees want to feel like they are more than cogs in the wheel of corporate profit," said David "DJ" Jordan, Aerotek's Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "They want to be a part of something that creates an impact throughout an industry and in their local communities. If companies can create opportunities for engagement, they will see both profits and retention increase. Engagement is the absolute key to retention."

With the challenges caused by the changes in the labor force and evolving worker motivations, employers will need to ensure they are updating their staffing strategies and reviewing corporate culture to attract the next generation of workers.

Part one of Aerotek's three-part series, "Evolve Your Workforce with Transferable Skills," forecasted the transferable skills companies will need to staff for to remain competitive. Then the second installment, "Staffing for Robotics & Automation Skills," projected the skills related to robotics and automation that employers need to secure their investments in new technology.

To download a complimentary copy of Workforce 2030: "The Retention Skills Companies Will Need to Compete" click here. To learn more about Aerotek, take our Workforce Solutions assessment or visit Aerotek.com.

