Stifel Turns to KX to Strengthen Market Intelligence and Trade Execution Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KX -- maker of kdb+, the world's fastest time series database and real-time analytics engine -- announced today that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), the full service brokerage and investment banking firm, has chosen KX to enhance market data analytics and drive real-time decision making. With over 8 billion shares traded annually in the U.S., Stifel will leverage the unmatched speed and scalability of kdb+ for data ingestion and processing to improve its trade execution analytics and operations in order to increase value for its clients.

John Spensieri, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Equity Trading, Stifel, said: "Providing greater access to market-critical data helps empower our clients to make better, more informed decisions that help drive positive outcomes. KX is unique in its ability to marry disparate processes and metrics quickly, reliably and with flexibility. We are excited about this partnership and believe it further enhances our position as a best-in-class institutional global trading platform."

The world's largest investment banks, regulators and exchanges across the Financial Services industry lean on KX's kdb+ timeseries database, independently benchmarked by STAC Research as the world's fastest, for their mission-critical data processing and trade analytics needs.

Kdb+ is ideally suited for the demands of extreme data volume and velocity use cases, such as global trading, because it uniquely combines real-time, in-memory computing, a timeseries columnar database and an integrated, high-performance, vector-oriented programming language, q. With KX's technology, firms are able to capture, manage and process massive amounts of data in fractions of a second to power complex financial modelling and analytics. In addition, it runs on all leading hyperscale clouds, enabling clients to take advantage of the agility of the cloud for their data-intensive analytics workloads while gaining the performance efficiency kdb+ is known for. Out-of-the-box support for SQL and Python enables developers and data scientists to use their favorite programming languages and tools to derive faster insights.

Conor Twomey, Head of Customer Success, KX, added: "Stifel is one of the largest full-service investment banks in the U.S., and we're thrilled to be working together toward its continued success. In choosing KX, Stifel can now offer world-leading trading analytics and insights, ultimately equipping them with the technology and tools needed to trade with better risk controls and better price protection."

About KX

KX is the creator of kdb+, independently benchmarked as the world's fastest time series database and real-time analytics engine. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX technology is trusted by the world's leading companies for their mission-critical data applications. Our industry-leading software processes and analyzes time series and relational data at unmatched speed and scale, enabling richer actionable insights to drive decisions. We empower developers and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge. Part of FD Technologies plc, KX operates from more than 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

