Trilogy Health Services celebrates 25th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary, reflecting on two-and-a-half decades of compassionate service and care. At the company's home office in Louisville and in each of its campuses across Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio employees and residents toasted the silver anniversary of Trilogy's founding on December 12, 1997.

"Trilogy is a company that passionately believes in caring for others—and that remains at the heart of all we do. We take great pride in fostering a workplace where employees feel a true sense of belonging and purpose and that, in turn, creates the ideal place for our residents to call home," President and CEO Leigh Ann Barney said. "As we look to the future, our team remains dedicated to Trilogy's long-time mission to become the Best Healthcare Company in the Midwest, while delivering a level of hospitality that is unmatched in our industry."

Trilogy's Founder Chairman Randall Bufford, who currently leads Trilogy's ancillary services subsidy, Synchrony Health Services, as President and CEO, says the milestone is a celebration of every employee, resident and partner who has supported Trilogy and its mission over the years.

"At Trilogy's core is servant leadership and the relationships with the people we work alongside of every day. Thank you to all our employees, past and present, residents, families, vendors partners and investors who helped us grow and succeed," Bufford said. "I am excited for the future of Trilogy under Leigh Ann Barney's leadership, valuing the past for what it has taught us but looking ahead to the continued pursuit of service excellence."

The first Trilogy campus opened its doors in Indiana in 1999, followed by the first campuses in Kentucky in 2002. The company expanded into Ohio in 2004 and Michigan in 2006. Trilogy currently operates 130 campuses, including its latest campus in Shelbyville, Kentucky which opened its doors in May of this year. New communities in La Grange, Kentucky and New Albany, Indiana are currently under construction.

Trilogy Health Services, along with Synchrony Health Services, currently employs more than 15,750 employees across its four-state footprint.

