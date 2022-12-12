Granahan Investment Management Wins "Best Places to Work in Money Management" Award From Pensions & Investments

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), a majority employee-owned boutique investment manager and small-cap equity specialist, has been named for the second consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, a leading global news source for the asset management industry. The 2022 award is part of the publication's 11th annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Pensions & Investments with a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" award," said Jane White, CEO of Granahan Investment Management. "Since our founding in 1985, our distinctive culture has been grounded in cooperation, respect, and a shared goal of providing our investors with superior performance and client service."

Waltham, Mass.-based GIM was founded by investment professionals with a passion for small-cap growth equities and a focus on bottom-up stock selection. GIM's close-knit team works collaboratively while offering a healthy diversity of opinion.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Julie Tatge, executive editor, Pensions & Investments. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth approximately 25% of the evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth about 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

ABOUT GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), founded in 1985, is a small cap equity specialist with broad employee ownership and $3.4 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2022. The firm offers micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.granahan.com.

