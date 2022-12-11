2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Announcing New Free Playable Characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo" and the new addition of Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese languages

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters, "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo", for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" available in a free update on December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022*1.

In addition, the large-scale update on the same day will add Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese language versions of the game*2.

*1Some update times may vary depending on your platform, nation, and region. *2The language updates will be in text only, the audio will be in Japanese.

Official website

https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Image & details

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xmOUDMxk4sOMYMROy5y9NTCazM5o3NJK?usp=sharing

2D Fighting Game (PRNewswire)

New playable characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo " available in a free update on December 15 .

New character stories and battle stages will also be added alongside the playable characters.

"Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo" are characters who appeared in the smartphone game "Fate/Grand Order". Now these characters are making their first appearance in "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

Available in Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" will be available in Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese from December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022*1,2.

Currently "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" is available in five languages, Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and Korean. After the December 15 update, this will grow to a total of eight languages.

We hope this will allow even more players around the world to enjoy "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

New Stages

New stages will also be added to go along with the release of "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo".

"Face the Surging Waves" is a stage made for "Ushiwakamaru". "Prison Tower - Hall" is a stage made for "The Count of Monte Cristo".

