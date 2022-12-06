Web3Port Acceleration Winter 2022 Kicks Off

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3Port Acceleration Winter 2022 has kicked off on November 28, 2022. Startups can apply for the event on the Acceleration page by December 26, 2022.

Web3Port Acceleration is a program where all partners can interact with selected startups and help them be in a better shape together. The goal is to help startups grow faster to acquire more users and have more chances to raise funding.

Web3Port Acceleration will be held four times a year, including around 20 projects each batch. All projects will be gathered together for 8–12 weeks to dive into the content, courses, or lectures about tokenomics, Web3.0 product design, fundraising, and community building. The opening ceremony is expected to happen on Jan. 4, 2023, and the Demoday and graduation ceremony will be held on February 22, 2022.

The Acceleration gathers many prestigious partners, including:

Co-hosts:

HashKey Capital, Republic Capital, BNB Chain, Spark Digital Capital, Geekcartel.

College & University Partners:

Columbia University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Yale University

Mentors:

Web3Port gathers respected Web3 mentors and VCs to offer what startups need.

What should startups expect from participating?

Enroll in the courses shared by great mentors from blockchain and Web3.

Exchange ideas with Web3 mentors online.

Present startups on the startup demo day to gain more exposure and awareness.

Have face-to-face conversations with professional VCs and get potential investment channels and opportunities.

Interact with other startups during the Bootcamp, exchange resources, and get potential opportunities for partnerships and business development.

Enjoy Web3Port's professional marketing support during the Bootcamp.

Have the opportunity to get the investment from Web3Port and its co-hosts.

Enjoy discounts on Web3Port acceleration solutions.

Get access to marketing, community, operations, legal services, business, and code audits.

Connect with an active Web3 community of mentors, partners, and investors, including 100 prominent figures and 50+ Web3 alum companies.

Web3Port will help startups figure out the best next step and take it with these startups.

About Web3Port

Web3Port is a BUIDL tool for Web 3 professionals. Its mission is to promote the growth of Web3 communities by breaking the barriers between entrepreneurs, investors, and contributors and forming a fair and open Web3 builder network.In the past few months, Web3Port has made significant progress and achievements, including but not limited to:

Dealflow sharing with 200+ well-known institutional investors, including 30+ Tier one VCs.

Assessed 360+ projects in total

180+ startups onboarded on Web3Port

200+ upstream and downstream blockchain resources, including CEXs, DEXs, KOLs, and developer communities.

8,000+ press agencies, such as Cointelegraph, CoinDesk, Foresight, Yahoo News, AOL, ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, CNN Money, Bloomberg.

