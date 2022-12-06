SchoolPass Awarded Contract with Greenbush for Campus Safety and School Movement Solutions for K-12 Schools

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolPass has been awarded a contract with Greenbush, legally known as Southeast Kansas Education Service Center, to offer campus safety and school movement solutions. Modern features like license plate recognition technology , visitor management , and automated attendance will now be accessible to K-12 districts and schools through Greenbush's vendor contracts.

SchoolPass is dedicated to modernizing K-12 school operations creating a safe, high-quality environment for students.

According to Amy Holland, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at SchoolPass, "We are thrilled to provide our K-12 campus movement and safety solutions to Greenbush's partner schools and districts. We are dedicated to working arm in arm with schools in the K-12 sphere to automate and modernize school operations to create safe, high quality education environments for students."

As part of the Greenbush contract, SchoolPass provides solutions to help schools consolidate student safety, physical attendance, dismissal, and parent engagement into one connected and patented platform. Schools and districts are eligible to utilize the RFP to partner with SchoolPass.

We are proud to partner with Greenbush to offer a complete K-12 campus movement and safety solution to help prevent school emergencies before they happen.

SchoolPass is a K-12 platform helping schools manage attendance, campus movement, and campus wellness, in the cloud. Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, staff, parents, and visitors in one place, while enabling schools to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency. SchoolPass partners with Student Information System (SIS) platforms such as PowerSchool, Blackbaud, Veracross, Senior Systems, and many others to seamlessly sync parent, student, and attendance data. Learn more at www.schoolpass.com and join us on LinkedIn.

The structure of Greenbush allows school districts, post-secondary institutions, cities, counties, and other qualified public agencies, including not-for-profit organizations, to participate in awarded contracts under the Greenbush formal solicitation process.

For more than 45 years, the Purchasing Cooperative at Greenbush has helped eligible entities save time and money through cooperative purchasing. Greenbush has contracted vendors in a variety of spending categories, all awarded through a competitive solicitation process.

