Schneider Electric's Scott Harden Joins SEPA Board of Directors and Shares His Vision for the Future

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, shared that Scott Harden, Chief Technology Officer, Innovation, has joined the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Board of Directors.

As Chief Technology Officer, Innovation, Harden leads Schneider Electric's software development through SE Ventures, a premier, $1 billion venture fund, as well as other joint ventures and partnerships to drive corporate innovation and growth across core businesses. Through its Fund I, SE Ventures has committed $500 million in early-stage companies with a focus on digitization, electrification and sustainability. Across its 40 direct investments and 7 funds, SE Ventures has created a best-in-class venture portfolio to drive energy optimization and innovation.

Harden's role at Schneider Electric focusing on climate and industrial technology complements SEPA's mission to accelerate energy transformation. SEPA specializes in three areas of innovation within the electrical industry: regulatory and business, grid integration, and electrification, providing solutions and strategies for clean energy transition.

"The mission of SEPA is to promote electrification across the industry, which ties in with my role at Schneider Electric," said Harden. "Over the next few years, technology is going to play a larger role in breaking down barriers between systems and changing how the grid operates. With this opportunity, we're at a pivotal moment to evolve how we work with our partners and continue driving new innovations across industries."

As the energy transition progresses over the next several decades, Harden's focus with Innovation at Schneider Electric is to develop long-term technological solutions and platforms to accelerate this transition. By cultivating deeper partnerships across industries, Schneider Electric's collaboration with partners and organizations will help create an ecosystem with new resources for clean energy. One of Schneider Electric's strategic partnerships is with the SEPA member and software solutions company Uplight. Schneider Electric works as both an advisor and investor in the certified B-Corporation, whose mission is to work with energy providers and their customers around the world to make energy more sustainable for every community.

Harden joined Schneider Electric from Microsoft in March 2022 where he was the Chief Technology Officer, WW Energy & Sustainability. In his current role, Harden's goal is to grow Schneider Electric's strategic partnerships through SE Ventures to accelerate the world's sustainability agenda.

