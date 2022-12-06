PubNub Releases React Native Chat UI Components

New pre-built building blocks enable cost-effective mobile chat development

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub , the leading platform for real-time interaction that transforms how people work and play within virtual environments, recently announced the addition of React Native Chat UI Components to its product portfolio. Chat UI Components are easy-to-implement pre-built building blocks to create mobile and web chat experiences in iOS, Android, React, and now React Native. They enable developers to build chat applications in just a few lines of code without worrying about the complexities of a real-time network.

Now development teams can:

Reduce implementation time and build production-ready chat apps faster than building in-house, thanks to predefined components

Focus on product innovation without having to worry about real-time infrastructure

Extend beyond chat and add unique real-time interactive experiences like polls, trivia, live maps, interactive whiteboards, or anything else your team can imagine, without being constrained by a rigid chat-only drop-in widget

"Our customers have been excited to adopt our in-app chat with UI components," said Phani Pandrangi, VP of Product at PubNub. "It enables them to quickly roll out feature-rich and customizable chat capabilities that work with their existing tech stack, minimize dev time, and eliminates concerns about scalability, outages, and latency issues."

PubNub's iOS, Android, React, and React Native Component library provides out-of-the-box chat features like sending/receiving messages, message history, online/offline presence, and much more. This release is a part of the line of tools and assets that make building chat and other real-time capabilities quick and seamless. The React Native Chat Components are available now. More info can be found here: https://www.pubnub.com/blog/announcing-react-native-chat-ui-components-build-cost-effective-mobile-chat/

About PubNub

PubNub, a real-time technology leader, transforms how people work and play within virtual environments. Powered by an end-to-end platform for delivering real-time capabilities, our in-app chat, geolocation tracking, remote control, multi-user collaboration, and other forms of real-time functionality are enjoyed by millions of people across the globe every day. Founded in 2010, over 2000 brands worldwide choose PubNub because of the speed, reliability, and scalability of our platform and because we help their customers feel more connected to one another, the brand, and the product experience. Please visit us at www.PubNub.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

