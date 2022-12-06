The MLK Gateway Project, home of Enlightened InC., Awarded Excellence in Historic Preservation for Design and Construction

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MLK Gateway Project, home of Enlightened Inc. ("Enlightened"), was awarded the 2022 District of Columbia Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation for Design and Construction for the MLK Gateway Project in the Anacostia neighborhood. The DC Preservation League presented the award to Enlightened as well as co-developer, The Menkiti Group. The MLK Gateway Project, located on the 1200 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast Washington, DC, preserved many of the original storefronts and brickwork.

Enlightened CEO Antwanye Ford (fourth from left) pictured with the Menkiti Gorup and Consigli Construction accepting the 2022 District of Columbia Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation for Design and Construction for the MLK Gateway Project in the Anacostia neighborhood. (PRNewswire)

Enlightened has become the largest private technology employer to move east of the Anacostia River in four decades.

Enlightened's Headquarters serves as the anchor of the MLK Gateway Project and it has become the largest private technology employer to move east of the Anacostia River in four decades. Enlightened is a leading Information Technology (IT) consulting firm delivering Cyber Security, System Integration, and Management Consulting solutions. Since 1997, Enlightened has been assisting federal, state, and local government agencies with their most complex problems and achieving goals and objectives to better serve communities across the country.

Being a native Washingtonian, Enlightened CEO Antwanye Ford has demonstrated a tremendous passion and commitment to the DC community to ensure that residents have the resources needed to support their families through lucrative jobs. "Growing up as a kid in Carver Terrace, like many of my peers, honors such as this was unimaginable. But now, as a business leader in the city, my aim is to make opportunities like this a norm for residents residing in every ward," said Ford.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides Cyber Security, IT, and Management solutions to resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies. Enlightened is certified as a HUB-Zone and Small Disadvantaged Business by the Small Business Administration (SBA). For more information, please visit www.enlightened.com .

